Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Position Lowered by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.76. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up previously from $199.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

