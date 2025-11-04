Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $3,037,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $805,030.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 320,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,859.08. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 53,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $1,869,091.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,380.25. The trade was a 47.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Down 7.4%

GSAT stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Further Reading

