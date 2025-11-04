Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,363 PTC Inc. $PTC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in PTC by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PTC by 339.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Robocap Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PTC by 19.7% in the second quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.31.

PTC Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $196.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.