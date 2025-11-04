Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 7,037 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. W.R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

