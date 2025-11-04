Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,385,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,139,000 after buying an additional 226,234 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 396,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after buying an additional 174,820 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE DAL opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

