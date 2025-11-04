TIAA Trust National Association Has $4.12 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,442 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Blackstone by 18.6% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 29.4% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.09. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,551,515 shares of company stock valued at $67,038,327 and have sold 16,884,634 shares valued at $138,445,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

