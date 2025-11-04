iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,969 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after acquiring an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after buying an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 681.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after buying an additional 455,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,143,000 after buying an additional 447,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

