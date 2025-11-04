iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in eBay by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,788,151.96. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,320. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.52.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

