Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Up 21.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) were up 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.40 and last traded at GBX 6.70. Approximately 5,409,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 891,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.82. The stock has a market cap of £29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

