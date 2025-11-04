Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 2,045 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.9% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 126.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.2% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

