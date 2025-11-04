Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Trading Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 393.04 and last traded at GBX 411.02. Approximately 513,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 122,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450.

ZTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 570.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 346.25. The stock has a market cap of £196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 19.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 10,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403, for a total value of £41,815.28. Insiders acquired a total of 157 shares of company stock worth $59,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

