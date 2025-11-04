Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 93.7% in the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 132.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

