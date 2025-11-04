Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 2,506 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCI opened at $201.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $210.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

