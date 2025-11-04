Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Grows By 52.7%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,400 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

