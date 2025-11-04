Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Grows By 52.7%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,400 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
QinetiQ Group Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.77.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
