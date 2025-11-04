Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VDE stock opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

