Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

DSI stock opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.47.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.