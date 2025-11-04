Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $70.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

