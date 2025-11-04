Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $670,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,950. This represents a 4.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 573,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 million, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

