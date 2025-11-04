Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $17,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 54.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,170,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,549 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,922,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $10,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,255.70. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

