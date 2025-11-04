Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 7,242 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $554,893,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after buying an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DexCom by 171.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2,371.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $434,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

