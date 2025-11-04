BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

BRCC stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. BRC has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $356.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz purchased 100,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,786,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,925.93. The trade was a 5.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 256,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BRC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in BRC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

