Contrasting LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nidec shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nidec has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Nidec 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LightPath Technologies and Nidec, as provided by MarketBeat.

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.34%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Nidec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Nidec”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $37.20 million 9.96 -$14.87 million ($0.36) -22.67 Nidec $17.12 billion 1.58 $1.11 billion $0.23 12.30

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nidec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Nidec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -39.92% -53.40% -18.17% Nidec 6.06% 9.18% 4.79%

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

