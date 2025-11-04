Comparing Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratus Properties and Boston Omaha”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $35.83 million 4.17 $1.96 million ($0.44) -42.07 Boston Omaha $111.57 million 3.61 -$1.29 million $0.03 426.33

Stratus Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Omaha. Stratus Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Omaha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties -9.73% -1.13% -0.64% Boston Omaha 0.68% 0.14% 0.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stratus Properties and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boston Omaha 1 0 1 0 2.00

Boston Omaha has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.47%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Stratus Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Stratus Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use and multi-family properties. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

