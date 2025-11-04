Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Masco by 25.7% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 54,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

