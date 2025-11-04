Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $336.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.08 and its 200 day moving average is $281.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,245.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This represents a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.