SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

