Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE EL opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

