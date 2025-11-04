Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 180.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $161.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $165.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

