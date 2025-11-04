Corton Capital Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA

Nov 4th, 2025

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 1,889,829 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth $931,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,024 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 123.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 77,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

