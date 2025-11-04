Corton Capital Inc. Invests $253,000 in LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,881 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 80,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

LSI Industries Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of LYTS opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $713.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.26. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,271,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,877.52. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $613,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 421,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,904.04. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 94,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,983 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

