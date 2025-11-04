Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,038 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,574,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,863,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 740,499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,737,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 181,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 925,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. This represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

