Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. $BYRN

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 449,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 126,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 247.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 232,770 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,890,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 182.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.03. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYRN. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on Byrna Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BYRN

About Byrna Technologies

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.