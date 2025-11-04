Corton Capital Inc. Invests $244,000 in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $695.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $81.33.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $79.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.46%. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Metropolitan Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, CFO Daniel F. Dougherty bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 27,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,256.06. This trade represents a 3.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,070.44. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,167 shares of company stock valued at $83,010 and have sold 24,671 shares valued at $1,858,653. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

