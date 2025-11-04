Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,095,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,061,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 310,998 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 880,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 149,209 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 454,545 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,914,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118,076. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

VRDN stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.49. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.