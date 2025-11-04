Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

