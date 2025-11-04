Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Agree Realty by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 25,154 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,986,017. This represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE ADC opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 183.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

