C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 118.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

