K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 7,951 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $333.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.