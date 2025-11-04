Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $749,000 Investment in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ELS opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $73.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.52%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

