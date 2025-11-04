Burney Co. Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 645.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

