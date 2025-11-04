Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.83 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

