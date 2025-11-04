Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 198,097 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 265,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 113.0% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.