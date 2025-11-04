Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in VeriSign by 118.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,924,000 after buying an additional 119,368 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $329,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $244.56 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.90 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.88.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

VeriSign announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.92, for a total value of $131,722.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,971.88. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $523,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 460,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,423,216.06. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,705 shares of company stock worth $12,909,061 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

