Burney Co. Has $2.55 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 1,681.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ovintiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 962,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after acquiring an additional 338,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 391,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 46.8% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.