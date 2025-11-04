Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.49). On average, analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics to post $-19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 400,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

