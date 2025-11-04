Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share and revenue of $14.1220 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

