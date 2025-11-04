Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $255.16 and last traded at $257.17, with a volume of 2365021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $260.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

