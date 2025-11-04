AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 247075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

AIA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

AIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.2208 dividend. This represents a yield of 229.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

