Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$73.80 and last traded at C$73.59, with a volume of 772076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CPX shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.33.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Stock Performance

About Capital Power

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.