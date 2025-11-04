South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.34 Million Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

